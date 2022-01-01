Philly cheesesteaks in Norman
Norman restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Jet's NY Slice
2024 S. Service Rd., Moore
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$10.99
8 oz. sirloin beef with sautéed green peppers and onions, white American cheese
Fat Shack - Norman
119 W Boyd St, Norman
|Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
|$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
|Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
|$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
|Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
|$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.