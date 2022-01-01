Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Norman

Norman restaurants
Norman restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Jet's NY Slice image

 

Jet's NY Slice

2024 S. Service Rd., Moore

TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak$10.99
8 oz. sirloin beef with sautéed green peppers and onions, white American cheese
More about Jet's NY Slice
Fat Shack image

 

Fat Shack - Norman

119 W Boyd St, Norman

Takeout
Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
More about Fat Shack - Norman

