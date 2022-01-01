Quesadillas in Norman
Norman restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Bee Healthy Cafe Headington Hall
Bee Healthy Cafe Headington Hall
1305 S. Jenkins Ave., Norman
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.99
|Quesadilla Melt
|$8.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
More about Midway Deli - 601 West Eufaula Street
Midway Deli - 601 West Eufaula Street
601 West Eufaula Street, Norman
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$8.75
Packed with two freshly scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, bacon, onion, tomato, and Bill's chili, then grilled to prefection in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa.