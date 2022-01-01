Ravioli in Norman

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Jet's NY Slice
2024 S. Service Rd., Moore
No reviews yet
Fried Ravioli
$7.99
More about Jet's NY Slice
Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails
132 West Main Street, Norman
No reviews yet
Fried Ravioli
$12.00
House-made deep-fried pasta stuffed with braised short rib from NoName Ranch, Wynnewood, OK. Served with a roasted tomato marinara sauce and herb-buttermilk dressing
More about Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails
