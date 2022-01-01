Go
Toast
  • Napa
  • Norman Rose Tavern

Norman Rose Tavern

GRILL

1401 First Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (1552 reviews)

Popular Items

Burger$16.95
5 Dot Ranch Cheeseburger
Fish & Chips$24.95
Green Goddess$14.95
Little Gems, Carrots, Radish, Pumpkin Seeds, Goddess Dressing
Lamb Burger$17.95
Garlic Spinach & Herbed Goat Cheese
Truffle Fries$9.95
Natural Fries$5.95
French Dip$17.95
Sciambra Torpedo Roll, Top Sirloin, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Cream, Au Jus
Egg Sandwich$14.95
Organic Fried Egg Sandwich on Model Bakery Sourdough with Bacon, Swiss Cheese and Mayo.
Mac & Cheese$9.95
Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Watercress, Red Onion & Peppercorn Dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1401 First Street

Napa CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

