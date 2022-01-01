Normandie
Come on in and enjoy!
1005 Southeast Ankeny
Location
1005 Southeast Ankeny
Portland OR
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Hey Love
A plant-filled escape in the heart of the city. Serving bright & balanced food and drinks.
Modern Times [Portland]
Come in and enjoy!
Bar Chamberlain
A casual deli, coffee shop, meeting place and lunch spot conveniently located in Portland’s central eastside.
Grand Stark Deli offers local, seasonal takes on classic deli offerings, from a selection of house-made English muffins and pastries to made-to-order dishes using the best our local farmers and purveyors have to offer.
Sizzle Pie
For immediate help regarding your order, please call the shop at (503) 234-7437, Option 2.
For general questions and feedback, please email CustomerService@SizzlePie.com. For general information, please visit us at SizzlePie.com