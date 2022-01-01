Go
Normandy Teriyaki

A 1988 Seattle Restaurant

17841 1st Ave S

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Miso Soup$3.50
Miso Soup
8pc Gyoza$5.49
8pc Gyoza
Bubble Tea$6.49
Bubble Tea
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$12.49
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken Katsu$12.99
Chicken Bowl$8.99
Chicken Bowl
Chicken Teriyaki$11.49
Chicken Teriyaki
2pc Eggroll$5.75
2pc Eggroll
Two Roll Special$18.00
Two Roll Special
Honey Garlic Chicken$13.49
Honey Garlic Chicken
Location

17841 1st Ave S

Normandy Park WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
