Go
Toast

Norm's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

345 Adams St • $

Avg 4 (76 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

345 Adams St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Charlotte Patisserie - Cobble Hill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kings County - Bridge Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sophie's Cuban

No reviews yet

Serving up NYC's favorite Cuban cuisine for over 23 years!

DOMODOMO

No reviews yet

Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee, DOMODOMO NYC is a Japanese restaurant famous for its signature handrolls, DOMOKASE (our version of omakase), and its modern interpretations of traditional Asian recipes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston