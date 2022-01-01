Go
Norm's Place

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

356 Hartz Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (634 reviews)

Popular Items

The Englishman Burger$22.00
English Muffin, Diablo Sauce, Havarti, Applewood Bacon, Fried Onion Strings, Lettuce & Tomato and Gremolats
Nashville Burger$20.00
Grilled Angus patty, cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tangy bbq sauce, jalapeños, fried onions strings.
Onion Rings$7.00
Fruit$3.00
Cup of Chowder$7.00
Served with crackers.
The Hartz Burger$14.00
Fresh Angus Chuck, Brioche Bun, Lto
The Baja 1000 Salad$20.00
Romain greens with Carnitas, black beans, tomato, corn, tortilla strips, jack & cheddar cheese, with spicy ranch.
Tots$5.00
Plate Of Garlic Fries$9.00
Bowl of Chowder$12.00
Served with Crackers.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

356 Hartz Ave

Danville CA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
