Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Norristown

Go
Norristown restaurants
Toast

Norristown restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

M2O Burgers and Salads - 28 East Germantown Pike

28 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.29
Frank’s Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Crisp Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Ranch on your choice of bun.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.29
Frank’s Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Crisp Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Ranch on your choice of bun.
More about M2O Burgers and Salads - 28 East Germantown Pike
Banner pic

 

Eagleville Taphouse

3300 ridge pike, norristown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Two fried chicken breast, mild sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing served on a potato bun
More about Eagleville Taphouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Norristown

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Banana Pudding

Steak Calzones

Mac And Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cookies

Biryani

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Norristown to explore

Conshohocken

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Ambler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Bryn Mawr

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Collegeville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

North Wales

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (687 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston