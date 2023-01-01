Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken biryani in Norristown

Go
Norristown restaurants
Toast

Norristown restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Item pic

 

Second Wife Restaurant

2508 West Main Street, Eagleville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani$16.99
Chicken Biryani with Bone$15.99
Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs
More about Second Wife Restaurant
Item pic

 

Bombay Dhabba- Audobon - 615 S Trooper Rd

615 S Trooper Rd, Audubon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Biryani$14.99
Himalayan grown aromatic basmati rice & succulent chicken cooked with chef's special ingredients.
Chicken Tikka Biryani$14.99
Himalayan grown Basmati rice & flavorful chicken tikka cooked with chef's special ingredients.
Chicken 65 Biryani$14.99
Chicken 65 is made and then added to our special biryani rice.
More about Bombay Dhabba- Audobon - 615 S Trooper Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Norristown

Mediterranean Salad

Caesar Salad

Paratha

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Paneer Tikka

Turkey Clubs

Pizza Steak

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Map

More near Norristown to explore

Conshohocken

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Ambler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bryn Mawr

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Collegeville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

North Wales

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (90 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (646 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (206 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston