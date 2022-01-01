Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken cheesesteaks in Norristown

Norristown restaurants
Norristown restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks

Banner pic

 

Delco Steaks-Audubon

970 Rittenhouse Rd, Audubon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lil' Jawn Chicken Cheesesteak$7.00
6 inch roll w/ marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese
Original Chicken Cheesesteak$12.95
Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese on a 12" roll
Chicken Cheesesteak Bowl$12.00
Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese. 2 toppings included
More about Delco Steaks-Audubon
YWCA Tricounty Area Dignity Kitchen image

 

YWCA Tricounty Area Dignity Kitchen

1430 DeKalb St, Norristown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cheesesteak$11.00
10 inch roll filled with chicken steak and melted provolone cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie$11.00
10 inch roll filled with chicken steak, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
More about YWCA Tricounty Area Dignity Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Nonna Rosa Pizzeria

236 Egypt road, Norristown

Avg 4.7 (1923 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie Wrap$10.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano, chicken & American cheese.
Chicken Cheesesteak Salad$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, roasted pepper, crouton, chicken & American cheese.
Chicken Cheese Steak$9.99
Chicken & American cheese.
More about Nonna Rosa Pizzeria

