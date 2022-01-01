Chicken cheesesteaks in Norristown
Norristown restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks
More about Delco Steaks-Audubon
Delco Steaks-Audubon
970 Rittenhouse Rd, Audubon
|Lil' Jawn Chicken Cheesesteak
|$7.00
6 inch roll w/ marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese
|Original Chicken Cheesesteak
|$12.95
Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese on a 12" roll
|Chicken Cheesesteak Bowl
|$12.00
Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese. 2 toppings included
More about YWCA Tricounty Area Dignity Kitchen
YWCA Tricounty Area Dignity Kitchen
1430 DeKalb St, Norristown
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$11.00
10 inch roll filled with chicken steak and melted provolone cheese
|Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
|$11.00
10 inch roll filled with chicken steak, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
More about Nonna Rosa Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA
Nonna Rosa Pizzeria
236 Egypt road, Norristown
|Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie Wrap
|$10.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano, chicken & American cheese.
|Chicken Cheesesteak Salad
|$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, roasted pepper, crouton, chicken & American cheese.
|Chicken Cheese Steak
|$9.99
Chicken & American cheese.