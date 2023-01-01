Chicken salad in Norristown
Kosmos Pizza
5 Egypt Road, Norristown
|Southwest Crispy Chicken Tender Salad
|$12.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bacon bites, onions, roasted peppers, shredded parmesan cheese, hard boiled egg
PIZZA • PASTA
Nonna Rosa Pizzeria
236 Egypt road, Norristown
|Chicken Cheesesteak Salad
|$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, roasted pepper, crouton, chicken & American cheese.
|Caesar Salad Grilled Chicken
|$13.19
Lettuce, roasted peppers, parmesan cheese & crouton with grilled chicken.
|Caesar Salad Blackened Chicken
|$13.19
Lettuce, roasted peppers, parmesan cheese & crouton with blackened chicken.