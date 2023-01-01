Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Norristown

Norristown restaurants
Norristown restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Second Wife Restaurant

2508 West Main Street, Eagleville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetables Fried Rice$10.99
Cabbage, Green Peppers & Spring Onions
Plain Fried Rice$8.99
Oyster sauce, cooked rice, eggs, green onions
Mix Fried Rice$15.99
Egg, Chicken, Shrimp, Green Peppers, Cabbage & Spring Onions
More about Second Wife Restaurant
Item pic

 

Bombay Dhabba- Audobon - 615 S Trooper Rd

615 S Trooper Rd, Audubon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Rice$10.99
Himalayan grown aromatic basmati rice sautéed with vegetables tossed in chilli sauce. Chicken add $2
Szechuan Fried Rice$11.99
Himalayan grown aromatic basmati rice sautéed with vegetables & chillies in szechuan sauce.
More about Bombay Dhabba- Audobon - 615 S Trooper Rd

