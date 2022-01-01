Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Norristown

Norristown restaurants
Norristown restaurants that serve grilled chicken

M2O Burgers and Salads - 28 East Germantown Pike

28 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.55
Never Frozen non-GMO Grilled Chicken
Tap here to customize your own Chicken Sandwich 🐔
Grilled Chicken Strips$5.89
Grilled Chicken Strips served with Junior Fries and Drink
More about M2O Burgers and Salads - 28 East Germantown Pike
PIZZA • PASTA

Nonna Rosa Pizzeria - 236 Egypt Road

236 Egypt road, Norristown

Avg 4.7 (1923 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad Grilled Chicken$13.19
Lettuce, roasted peppers, parmesan cheese & crouton with grilled chicken.
Italian Salad Grilled Chicken$13.19
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, roasted pepper & crouton with grilled chicken.
Caesar Salad Grilled Chicken - Half Tray$40.00
More about Nonna Rosa Pizzeria - 236 Egypt Road

