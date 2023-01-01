Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rasmalai in
Norristown
/
Norristown
/
Rasmalai
Norristown restaurants that serve rasmalai
Second Wife Restaurant
2508 West Main Street, Eagleville
No reviews yet
Rasmalai
$5.99
More about Second Wife Restaurant
Bombay Dhabba- Audobon - 615 S Trooper Rd
615 S Trooper Rd, Audubon
No reviews yet
Rasmalai
$5.00
Sweet milk patties, dipped in cardamom flavored milk with pistachio.
More about Bombay Dhabba- Audobon - 615 S Trooper Rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Norristown
Curry
Crispy Chicken
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Pies
Paneer Tikka
Grilled Chicken
Pizza Steak
Chili
More near Norristown to explore
Conshohocken
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Ambler
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Bryn Mawr
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Collegeville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
North Wales
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Berwyn
No reviews yet
Devon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(578 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(90 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(646 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(206 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(157 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston