Samosa in Norristown

Norristown restaurants
Norristown restaurants that serve samosa

Second Wife Restaurant

2508 West Main Street, Eagleville

Chicken Samosa$4.99
Savoury pastry with white meat marinated and special spices
Samosa Chaat$8.99
Chana masala powder, fried green chilies, sev, yogurt, dried
Vegetables Samosa$3.99
Crispy fried triangular shaped filo pastry filled with potatoes, peas and spicy vegetables
Bombay Dhabba- Audobon - 615 S Trooper Rd

615 S Trooper Rd, Audubon

Vegetable Samosa$4.99
Crispy fried turnovers stuffed with potatoes & green peas.
Samosa Pav$7.99
Samosa Chaat$8.49
Samosa topped with slow cooked chickpea curry, yogurt, mint & tamarind sauce.
