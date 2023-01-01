Samosa in Norristown
Norristown restaurants that serve samosa
Second Wife Restaurant
2508 West Main Street, Eagleville
|Chicken Samosa
|$4.99
Savoury pastry with white meat marinated and special spices
|Samosa Chaat
|$8.99
Chana masala powder, fried green chilies, sev, yogurt, dried
|Vegetables Samosa
|$3.99
Crispy fried triangular shaped filo pastry filled with potatoes, peas and spicy vegetables
Bombay Dhabba- Audobon - 615 S Trooper Rd
615 S Trooper Rd, Audubon
|Vegetable Samosa
|$4.99
Crispy fried turnovers stuffed with potatoes & green peas.
|Samosa Pav
|$7.99
|Samosa Chaat
|$8.49
Samosa topped with slow cooked chickpea curry, yogurt, mint & tamarind sauce.