Shrimp salad in Norristown

Norristown restaurants that serve shrimp salad

YWCA Tricounty Area Dignity Kitchen image

 

YWCA Tricounty Area Dignity Kitchen

1430 DeKalb St, Norristown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Shrimp Salad$11.00
A Spring Mix Salad topped with 6 Coconut Shrimp, a scoop of fresh mango salsa, sliced avocado, cucumbers, and red onion. Served with side of Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing and a roll with butter.
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Nonna Rosa Pizzeria

236 Egypt road, Norristown

Avg 4.7 (1923 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Salad Grilled Shrimp$13.19
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, roasted pepper & crouton with grilled shrimp.
Caesar Salad Grilled Shrimp$13.19
Lettuce, roasted peppers, parmesan cheese & crouton with grilled shrimp.
Blackened Chicken & Shrimp Salad$12.99
Lettuce, roasted peppers, parmesan cheese, crouton, avocado, blackened chicken & shrimp.
