Shrimp salad in Norristown
Norristown restaurants that serve shrimp salad
YWCA Tricounty Area Dignity Kitchen
1430 DeKalb St, Norristown
|Coconut Shrimp Salad
|$11.00
A Spring Mix Salad topped with 6 Coconut Shrimp, a scoop of fresh mango salsa, sliced avocado, cucumbers, and red onion. Served with side of Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing and a roll with butter.
PIZZA • PASTA
Nonna Rosa Pizzeria
236 Egypt road, Norristown
|Italian Salad Grilled Shrimp
|$13.19
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, roasted pepper & crouton with grilled shrimp.
|Caesar Salad Grilled Shrimp
|$13.19
Lettuce, roasted peppers, parmesan cheese & crouton with grilled shrimp.
|Blackened Chicken & Shrimp Salad
|$12.99
Lettuce, roasted peppers, parmesan cheese, crouton, avocado, blackened chicken & shrimp.