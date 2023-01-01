Tikka masala in Norristown
Norristown restaurants that serve tikka masala
More about Second Wife Restaurant
Second Wife Restaurant
2508 West Main Street, Eagleville
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$14.99
Fresh Homemade Cheese Cubes cooked in Creamy Tomato Sauce, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs
More about Bombay Dhabba- Audobon - 615 S Trooper Rd
Bombay Dhabba- Audobon - 615 S Trooper Rd
615 S Trooper Rd, Audubon
|Tikka Masala
|$16.99
Flavorful rich tomato sauce cooked with a blend of exotic spices. Lamb add $2
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$14.99
Homemade cottage cheese cooked in a clay oven & sautéed Bombay Dhabba style in a rich flavorful butter sauce.