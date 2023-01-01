Tikka masala in Norristown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Second Wife Restaurant

2508 West Main Street, Eagleville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Paneer Tikka Masala$14.99
Fresh Homemade Cheese Cubes cooked in Creamy Tomato Sauce, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs
More about Second Wife Restaurant
Bombay Dhabba- Audobon - 615 S Trooper Rd

615 S Trooper Rd, Audubon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tikka Masala$16.99
Flavorful rich tomato sauce cooked with a blend of exotic spices. Lamb add $2
Paneer Tikka Masala$14.99
Homemade cottage cheese cooked in a clay oven & sautéed Bombay Dhabba style in a rich flavorful butter sauce.
More about Bombay Dhabba- Audobon - 615 S Trooper Rd

