/
Carlsbad
/
Mexican & Tex-Mex
/
Norte Mexican Food & Cocktail
Norte Mexican Food & Cocktail
FRENCH FRIES
3003 Carlsbad Blvd • $$
Avg 4.5
(2993 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Location
3003 Carlsbad Blvd
Carlsbad CA
Nearby restaurants
Prontos' Gourmet Market
No reviews yet
Señor Grubby's
No reviews yet
Kratom Kava Bar
No reviews yet
Carlsbad Chocolate Bar
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston