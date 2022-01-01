Go
Toast

Norte Mexican Food & Cocktail

FRENCH FRIES

3003 Carlsbad Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (2993 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3003 Carlsbad Blvd

Carlsbad CA

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Prontos' Gourmet Market

No reviews yet

Señor Grubby's

No reviews yet

Kratom Kava Bar

No reviews yet

Carlsbad Chocolate Bar

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston