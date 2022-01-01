Go
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

Authentically smoked meats and freshly prepared seafood. Locally owned and operated. #eatlocal ! #eatnorthsouth !

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

605 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (746 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$9.00
Hand battered to order, cajun ranch
Brisket Grilled Cheese$11.50
Smoked brisket, melted cheese, Texas toast, fries
The 50/50$13.50
Smoked pulled pork, smoked brisket, bacon, cheddar, smoky smoky barbecue sauce, toasted bun, fries
Cornbread Muffins$4.50
5 per order
Mac N Cheese$3.50
Texas Brisket$22.00
Over texas toast, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides
Shrimp$15.50
10 shrimp, choice of 2 styles
North & South Burnt Ends$22.00
Tender, double smoked brisket bites basted in Kansas City Sweet barbecue sauce, w/ pickled red onions & pickled slices, 2 sides
Cod Fish Fry$15.00
Hand battered, tartar, 2 sides
Kid's Chicken Tenders$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

605 S Main St

DeForest WI

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

