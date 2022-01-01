Go
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

Authentically smoked barbecue and freshly prepared seafood. Locally owned and operated. Welcome Y'all!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

6604 Mineral Point Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$9.00
Hand battered to order, cajun ranch
Shrimp$15.50
prepared to order, choice of 2 sides
Burnt Ends Appetizer$17.00
AKA Meat Candy. Tender, brisket ends sauced with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce. With pickles and pickled red onions
Cornbread Muffins$4.50
5 per order
3 PC FRIED Cod Fish Fry$16.50
Hand battered, tartar, 2 sides
Memphis Pulled Pork$14.00
Over Texas toast, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides
Mad Town Perch Fish Fry$17.50
Hand battered, tartar, 2 sides
Texas Brisket$22.00
Over Texas toast, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides
North & South Burnt Ends$22.00
AKA Meat Candy. Tender, brisket ends sauced with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce. With picked red onion & pickles, 2 sides
1/2 Rack Kansas City Back Ribs$23.00
Brushed with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

6604 Mineral Point Rd

Madison WI

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
