North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Authentically smoked meats & freshly prepared seafood. Locally owned and operated. #eatlocal #eatnorthsouth !
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
958 Liberty Dr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
958 Liberty Dr
Verona WI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gus's Diner
Whatever you may be hungry for, we have it. If you're thirsty for a cup of coffee to warm you up or a milkshake to cool you off after a walk around the neighborhood, stop by and enjoy the friendly staff at the counter.
Hop Haus Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Wiscow Verona
WisCow Pizza & Wings, a virtual kitchen concept found within the walls of multiple Monk’s Bar & Grill locations in Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Plover, Wisconsin. Bringing you gourmet pizzas, smoked wings, creamy white cheddar macaroni dishes and more right to your door! Online Ordering, takeout or delivery available.
Milio's
Come in and enjoy!