North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

Authentically smoked meats & freshly prepared seafood. Locally owned and operated. #eatlocal #eatnorthsouth !

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

958 Liberty Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (75 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 Rack Kansas City Back Ribs$21.00
Brushed with Kansas City sweet barbecue sauce, 2 sides
Smokehouse Pork Sandwich$11.00
Smoked pulled pork, toasted bun, pickle spear, coleslaw garnish, fries
Texas Brisket$22.00
Over texas toast, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides
Shrimp$15.50
2 styles, 2 sides
Mad Town Cod Fish Fry$15.00
Hand battered, tartar, 2 sides
Cornbread Muffins$4.50
5 per order
Cheese Curds$9.00
Hand battered to order, cajun ranch
Pint Mac N Cheese$7.00
Huntsville$18.50
brisket & pulled pork
North & South Burnt Ends$22.00
AKA Meat Candy. Tender, brisket ends sauced with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce. With pickles and pickled red onions, 2 sides
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

958 Liberty Dr

Verona WI

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
