Chicken salad in North Andover

North Andover restaurants
North Andover restaurants that serve chicken salad

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

b.good

99 Turnpike St, North Andover

Avg 4.2 (417 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Salad$9.29
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée (cal: 659) with balsamic vinaigrette (cal: 138) - Gluten Free - Allergens: Soy
More about b.good
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Good Day Cafe

19 High Street, North Andover

Avg 4.3 (585 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad serves 15-20$65.00
Summer BBQ (Serves 10-12) Chicken, Shrimp, Steak, Corn Bread, Mixed Vegetables, Mac & Cheese, Cafe Salad or Fruit Bowl$200.00
For 10 People, Lemon Rosemary Deboned and Marinated Whole Chicken (1), Baby Back Ribs, Garlic and Soy Marinated Steak Tips,
Fruit Plate, Choice of Salad, Grilled Vegetables, Corn on the Cobb, Corn Bread, Cookies
Chicken Cobb Salad$11.95
More about Good Day Cafe

