Egg rolls in North Andover

North Andover restaurants
North Andover restaurants that serve egg rolls

The Friendly Toast - North Andover

550 Turnpike St., North Andover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Rolls$12.50
Two crispy egg rolls filled with scrambled eggs, house corned beef hash, pickled onion slaw & cheddar cheese. Served with a side of hot honey sauce.
TAPAS

Tavern On High

18 HIGH STREET, North Andover

Avg 4.3 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls$13.00
House-made egg rolls stuffed steak & cheese, onions & peppers served with a side of spicy ranch
