Fish and chips in North Andover

North Andover restaurants
North Andover restaurants that serve fish and chips

Consumer pic

 

Joe Fish - North Andover

1120 Osgood Street, North Andover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish n Chips$25.00
More about Joe Fish - North Andover
Item pic

TAPAS

Tavern On High

18 HIGH STREET, North Andover

Avg 4.3 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$23.00
Fresh fried cod, served with fries & coleslaw
More about Tavern On High

