Mac and cheese in North Andover

North Andover restaurants
North Andover restaurants that serve mac and cheese

The Friendly Toast - North Andover image

 

The Friendly Toast - North Andover

550 Turnpike St., North Andover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TINY MAC & CHEESE
Tiny mac & cheese with VT cheddar sauce & cavatappi pasta.
More about The Friendly Toast - North Andover
Good Day Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Good Day Cafe

19 High Street, North Andover

Avg 4.3 (585 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Summer BBQ (Serves 10-12) Chicken, Shrimp, Steak, Corn Bread, Mixed Vegetables, Mac & Cheese, Cafe Salad or Fruit Bowl$200.00
For 10 People, Lemon Rosemary Deboned and Marinated Whole Chicken (1), Baby Back Ribs, Garlic and Soy Marinated Steak Tips,
Fruit Plate, Choice of Salad, Grilled Vegetables, Corn on the Cobb, Corn Bread, Cookies
More about Good Day Cafe
Item pic

TAPAS

Tavern On High

18 HIGH STREET, North Andover

Avg 4.3 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Smokehouse Mac & Cheese$20.00
Fresh pasta tossed in a rich and creamy three cheese sauce with bacon and chicken. Topped with buttery crumbs, barbecue sauce and crispy onion rings.
Tavern Chicken Mac & Cheese$18.00
Creamy & rich twisted cavatappi tossed with grilled chicken & coated with a baked cracker crumb crust
More about Tavern On High

