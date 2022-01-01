Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in North Andover

Go
North Andover restaurants
Toast

North Andover restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

The Friendly Toast - North Andover

550 Turnpike St., North Andover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benny$19.00
Thick cut English muffin with chilled smoked salmon, arugula, poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce & Everything bagel aioli. Served with fresh fruit salad.
Smoked Salmon Benny$18.50
Thick cut English muffin with chilled smoked salmon, arugula, poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce & Everything bagel aioli. Served with fresh fruit salad.
More about The Friendly Toast - North Andover
Item pic

TAPAS

Tavern On High

18 HIGH STREET, North Andover

Avg 4.3 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Risotto$24.00
Fresh grilled salmon over a creamy parmesan mushroom risotto with fresh corn, drizzled with an arugula pesto sauce
More about Tavern On High

Browse other tasty dishes in North Andover

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Egg Sandwiches

Italian Sandwiches

Spinach Salad

Egg Rolls

Cannolis

Pretzels

Map

More near North Andover to explore

Andover

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Dracut

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Methuen

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

North Reading

No reviews yet

Middleton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (856 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston