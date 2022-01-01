Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scallops in
North Andover
/
North Andover
/
Scallops
North Andover restaurants that serve scallops
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Good Day Cafe
19 High Street, North Andover
Avg 4.3
(585 reviews)
SEA SCALLOPS WRAPPED IN BACON (12 PIECES)
$38.00
More about Good Day Cafe
TAPAS
Tavern On High
18 HIGH STREET, North Andover
Avg 4.3
(306 reviews)
SCALLOP FRITTERS
$14.00
More about Tavern On High
