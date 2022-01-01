Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in North Andover

Go
North Andover restaurants
Toast

North Andover restaurants that serve scallops

Good Day Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Good Day Cafe

19 High Street, North Andover

Avg 4.3 (585 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SEA SCALLOPS WRAPPED IN BACON (12 PIECES)$38.00
More about Good Day Cafe
Tavern On High image

TAPAS

Tavern On High

18 HIGH STREET, North Andover

Avg 4.3 (306 reviews)
Takeout
SCALLOP FRITTERS$14.00
More about Tavern On High

Browse other tasty dishes in North Andover

Cheeseburgers

Fruit Salad

Cannolis

Quesadillas

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Avocado Toast

Cheesecake

Map

More near North Andover to explore

Andover

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Dracut

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Methuen

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

North Reading

No reviews yet

Middleton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (856 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston