Taco salad in North Andover
North Andover restaurants that serve taco salad
Pablo's Mexican Street Eats & Margaritas -
129 Main st, North Andover
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Hard shell taco topped with choice of filling, lettuce, black beans, sour cream, cheese, and guacamole
Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant - North Andover -
1070 OSGOOD ST, North Andover
|Taco Salad
|$16.00
Fresh lettuce with your choice of ground sirloin, shredded chicken, barbacoa or pork chile Verde. Served in a taco shell and topped with cheese, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, guacamole and sour cream