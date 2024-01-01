Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken biryani in
North Attleboro
/
North Attleboro
/
Chicken Biryani
North Attleboro restaurants that serve chicken biryani
Jay's Indian Kitchen
59 North Washington Street, North Attleborough
No reviews yet
Chicken Biryani
$17.95
Indian Basmati Rice cooked with fresh herbs, spices, served with Raita
More about Jay's Indian Kitchen
Ambrosia Zaika
116 Elm st, North Attleboro
Avg 4.2
(225 reviews)
Tandoori Chicken Biryani (Bone In)
$20.00
More about Ambrosia Zaika
