Chicken biryani in North Attleboro

North Attleboro restaurants
North Attleboro restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Jay's Indian Kitchen

59 North Washington Street, North Attleborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Biryani$17.95
Indian Basmati Rice cooked with fresh herbs, spices, served with Raita
More about Jay's Indian Kitchen
Ambrosia Zaika

116 Elm st, North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (225 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Chicken Biryani (Bone In)$20.00
More about Ambrosia Zaika

