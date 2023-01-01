Chicken salad in North Attleboro
North Attleboro restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Home of Greek Yogurt
Home of Greek Yogurt
21 East Street, North Attleborough
|Chicken Salad
|$0.00
Chicken or Chickpea Salad (Vegan Option), Greek Yogurt, Greens, Onions, Celery, Chia Seeds, Signature Salad Topping*, EVOO & Balsamic Glaze
*Signature Topping: Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds, Pepitas, Walnuts, Sweet Potato Sticks
More about Box Seats Restaurant & Bar - North Attleboro
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • CHICKEN
Box Seats Restaurant & Bar - North Attleboro
500 E Washington St, North Attleboro
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Breaded deep fried chicken seved over fresh greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucmbers, black olives, hard boiled egg and shredded cheddar cheese with honey dijon dressing.
|Fajita Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Fajita-spiced grilled chicken, fresh greens, black olives, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa ranch dressing - served in a tortilla shell.
|GF Fajita Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Fajita-spiced grilled chicken, fresh greens, black olives, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa ranch dressing. Served with gluten free corn tortilla chips.