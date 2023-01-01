Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in North Attleboro

Go
North Attleboro restaurants
Toast

North Attleboro restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Home of Greek Yogurt

21 East Street, North Attleborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$0.00
Chicken or Chickpea Salad (Vegan Option), Greek Yogurt, Greens, Onions, Celery, Chia Seeds, Signature Salad Topping*, EVOO & Balsamic Glaze
*Signature Topping: Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds, Pepitas, Walnuts, Sweet Potato Sticks
More about Home of Greek Yogurt
Box Seats Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • CHICKEN

Box Seats Restaurant & Bar - North Attleboro

500 E Washington St, North Attleboro

Avg 3.2 (208 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.50
Breaded deep fried chicken seved over fresh greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucmbers, black olives, hard boiled egg and shredded cheddar cheese with honey dijon dressing.
Fajita Chicken Salad$13.99
Fajita-spiced grilled chicken, fresh greens, black olives, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa ranch dressing - served in a tortilla shell.
GF Fajita Chicken Salad$13.99
Fajita-spiced grilled chicken, fresh greens, black olives, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa ranch dressing. Served with gluten free corn tortilla chips.
More about Box Seats Restaurant & Bar - North Attleboro

Browse other tasty dishes in North Attleboro

Tandoori

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Lassi

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

Curry

Map

More near North Attleboro to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Foxboro

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Norton

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Woonsocket

No reviews yet

Plainville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (628 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (988 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (219 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2070 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1103 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston