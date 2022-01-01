Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in North Attleboro

Go
North Attleboro restaurants
Toast

North Attleboro restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Main pic

 

Jay's Indian Kitchen

59 North Washington Street, North Attleborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tikka$18.95
Chicken breast, garlic, ginger paste yogurt, spices
More about Jay's Indian Kitchen
Ambrosia Zaika image

 

Ambrosia Zaika

116 Elm st, North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Dry (App)$11.00
More about Ambrosia Zaika

Browse other tasty dishes in North Attleboro

Fish And Chips

Burritos

Mozzarella Sticks

Mango Lassi

Samosa Chaat

Chicken Parmesan

Pancakes

Fish Curry

Map

More near North Attleboro to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Foxboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Woonsocket

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Norton

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston