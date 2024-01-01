Cobb salad in North Attleboro
North Attleboro restaurants that serve cobb salad
SANDWICHES
Briggs Cafe
295 Kelley Blvd,Briggs Nursery, North Attleboro
|Strawberry Cobb Salad
|$12.99
spring greens, strawberries, avocado, red onion, feta cheese, hard-boiled egg, crumbled bacon, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette.
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • CHICKEN
Box Seats Restaurant & Bar - North Attleboro
500 E Washington St, North Attleboro
|GF Cobb Salad
|$15.99
Grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, cucumber, red onion, black olives, tomatoes and avocado layered over fresh greens. Gluten free.
|Cobb Salad
|$15.99
Grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, cucumber, red onion, black olives, tomatoes and avocado layered over fresh greens.