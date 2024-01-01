Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in North Attleboro

Go
North Attleboro restaurants
Toast

North Attleboro restaurants that serve cobb salad

Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Briggs Cafe

295 Kelley Blvd,Briggs Nursery, North Attleboro

Avg 4.5 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cobb Salad$12.99
spring greens, strawberries, avocado, red onion, feta cheese, hard-boiled egg, crumbled bacon, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Briggs Cafe
Box Seats Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • CHICKEN

Box Seats Restaurant & Bar - North Attleboro

500 E Washington St, North Attleboro

Avg 3.2 (208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Cobb Salad$15.99
Grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, cucumber, red onion, black olives, tomatoes and avocado layered over fresh greens. Gluten free.
Cobb Salad$15.99
Grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, cucumber, red onion, black olives, tomatoes and avocado layered over fresh greens.
More about Box Seats Restaurant & Bar - North Attleboro

Browse other tasty dishes in North Attleboro

Clam Chowder

Chutney

Tomato Soup

Calamari

Pancakes

Cookies

Scallops

Tandoori Chicken

Map

More near North Attleboro to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Foxboro

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Norton

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Woonsocket

No reviews yet

Plainville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1209 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (228 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2582 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1396 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston