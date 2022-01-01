Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curry goat in
North Attleboro
/
North Attleboro
/
Curry Goat
North Attleboro restaurants that serve curry goat
Jay's Indian Kitchen
59 North Washington Street, North Attleborough
No reviews yet
Goat Curry
$19.95
Goat with Bone, onion, tomato, ginger, spices
More about Jay's Indian Kitchen
Ambrosia Zaika
116 Elm st, North Attleboro
Avg 4.2
(225 reviews)
Goat Curry
$19.00
More about Ambrosia Zaika
Browse other tasty dishes in North Attleboro
Avocado Toast
Biryani
Crispy Chicken
Cake
Fish Curry
Scallops
Mac And Cheese
Chili
More near North Attleboro to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Foxboro
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Attleboro
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Pawtucket
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Franklin
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Woonsocket
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Norton
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1564 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(843 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston