Goat curry in North Attleboro

North Attleboro restaurants
North Attleboro restaurants that serve goat curry

Jay's Indian Kitchen

59 North Washington Street, North Attleborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Goat Curry$19.95
Goat with Bone, onion, tomato, ginger, spices
More about Jay's Indian Kitchen
Ambrosia Zaika image

 

Ambrosia Zaika

116 Elm st, North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Goat Curry$19.00
More about Ambrosia Zaika

