Pancakes in North Attleboro

North Attleboro restaurants
North Attleboro restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

 

Don's Diner

121 South Street, Plainville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$6.45
Blueberry Pancakes$6.45
Plain Pancakes$5.95
buttermilk pancakes, comes with 2 in a short stack and 3 in a tall stack
More about Don's Diner
Cafe Locale image

 

Cafe Locale

187 Pleasant St, Attleboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$9.00
Pancake with a brown sugar cinnamon roll swirl, mascarpone frosting, topped with strawberries.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$9.00
Old fashioned pancakes loaded with chocolate chips, topped with fresh fruit and house-made whipped cream.
Side Pancake$2.00
More about Cafe Locale

