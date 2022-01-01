Pancakes in North Attleboro
North Attleboro restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Don's Diner
Don's Diner
121 South Street, Plainville
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$6.45
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$6.45
|Plain Pancakes
|$5.95
buttermilk pancakes, comes with 2 in a short stack and 3 in a tall stack
More about Cafe Locale
Cafe Locale
187 Pleasant St, Attleboro
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$9.00
Pancake with a brown sugar cinnamon roll swirl, mascarpone frosting, topped with strawberries.
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$9.00
Old fashioned pancakes loaded with chocolate chips, topped with fresh fruit and house-made whipped cream.
|Side Pancake
|$2.00