Pies in North Attleboro

North Attleboro restaurants
North Attleboro restaurants that serve pies

SANDWICHES

Briggs Cafe

295 Kelley Blvd,Briggs Nursery, North Attleboro

Avg 4.5 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach + Feta Pie$4.99
More about Briggs Cafe
Item pic

 

Home of Greek Yogurt

21 East Street, North Attleborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Round Puff Pastry Praline Pie - "Koulouri Sokolata"$3.69
Contains wheat gluten, hazelnut, soy
Greek Cheese Pie - "Tiropitakia Kourou"$3.69
Kourou is a Greek shortcrust pastry that has a texture similar to a biscuit or tart crust. It is composed of flour, yogurt, butter, oil and include eggs.
Contains gluten, sesame seeds, milk
-Product Of Greece
Spanakopita - Spinach & Feta Pie$5.99
More about Home of Greek Yogurt

