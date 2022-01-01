Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tomato soup in
North Attleboro
/
North Attleboro
/
Tomato Soup
North Attleboro restaurants that serve tomato soup
Jay's Indian Kitchen
59 North Washington Street, North Attleborough
No reviews yet
Tomato Soup
$5.95
Garlic, basil
More about Jay's Indian Kitchen
Ambrosia Zaika
116 Elm st, North Attleboro
Avg 4.2
(225 reviews)
Roasted Tomato Soup
$5.00
More about Ambrosia Zaika
