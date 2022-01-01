Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in North Attleboro

North Attleboro restaurants
North Attleboro restaurants that serve tomato soup

Jay's Indian Kitchen

59 North Washington Street, North Attleborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Soup$5.95
Garlic, basil
More about Jay's Indian Kitchen
Ambrosia Zaika image

 

Ambrosia Zaika

116 Elm st, North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Tomato Soup$5.00
More about Ambrosia Zaika

