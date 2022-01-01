North Augusta restaurants you'll love

North Augusta restaurants
Toast
  • North Augusta

North Augusta's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try North Augusta restaurants

Sno-Cap Drive In image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Sno-Cap Drive In

618 West Ave, North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheesy$8.25
6oz hand-pattied burger with cheddar + applewood smoked bacon. Add all the toppings you want!
Steakhouse$8.00
6oz hand-pattied burger with swiss + sautéed mushrooms & onions + mushrooms. Add all the toppings you want!
Cheesy$6.75
6oz hand-pattied burger with cheddar. Add all the toppings you want!
Wife Saver image

 

Wife Saver

414 East Martintown Rd., North Augusta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Strip Dinner$9.00
4, 6 or 8 Chicken Strips served with Honey Mustard, 2 sides & bread
2pc Chicken Dinner$7.50
2 Pieces of Chicken, Fried, Roasted or BBQ. Served with your choice of Two Sides and Bread.
Fried Pork Chop Dinner$11.00
Fried Pork Chop served with your choice of 2 Sides and Bread
Southbound image

 

Southbound Smokehouse

1009 Center Street, North Augusta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos$12.95
Tortilla Chips Topped with Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeños, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and Queso. Served with Salsa. Your Choice of Pulled Pork or Smoked Chicken
Famous Wings$13.95
10 Slow Smoked Wings Tossed in our Famous Southbound Sauce to create the Ultimate Wing. Served with House Made Ranch
Devil Wings$13.95
10 Slow Smoked Wings Tossed in our Friend of the Devil BBQ Sauce for Wicked Heat. Garnished with Fresh Jalapeño. Served with House Made Ranch.
Restaurant banner

 

Brinkley's Chophouse

1033 Center St, North Augusta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
