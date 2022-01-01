North Augusta restaurants you'll love
More about Sno-Cap Drive In
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Sno-Cap Drive In
618 West Ave, North Augusta
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheesy
|$8.25
6oz hand-pattied burger with cheddar + applewood smoked bacon. Add all the toppings you want!
|Steakhouse
|$8.00
6oz hand-pattied burger with swiss + sautéed mushrooms & onions + mushrooms. Add all the toppings you want!
|Cheesy
|$6.75
6oz hand-pattied burger with cheddar. Add all the toppings you want!
More about Wife Saver
Wife Saver
414 East Martintown Rd., North Augusta
|Popular items
|Chicken Strip Dinner
|$9.00
4, 6 or 8 Chicken Strips served with Honey Mustard, 2 sides & bread
|2pc Chicken Dinner
|$7.50
2 Pieces of Chicken, Fried, Roasted or BBQ. Served with your choice of Two Sides and Bread.
|Fried Pork Chop Dinner
|$11.00
Fried Pork Chop served with your choice of 2 Sides and Bread
More about Southbound Smokehouse
Southbound Smokehouse
1009 Center Street, North Augusta
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$12.95
Tortilla Chips Topped with Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeños, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and Queso. Served with Salsa. Your Choice of Pulled Pork or Smoked Chicken
|Famous Wings
|$13.95
10 Slow Smoked Wings Tossed in our Famous Southbound Sauce to create the Ultimate Wing. Served with House Made Ranch
|Devil Wings
|$13.95
10 Slow Smoked Wings Tossed in our Friend of the Devil BBQ Sauce for Wicked Heat. Garnished with Fresh Jalapeño. Served with House Made Ranch.
More about Brinkley's Chophouse
Brinkley's Chophouse
1033 Center St, North Augusta