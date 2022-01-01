Go
Toast

North Beach Bar & Pizza

Located inside the Hampton Inn Oceanfront North, we feature and BURN authentic Brooklyn-Style Pizza, Specialty pizza, Wings, Salads and a bit from the Sea.
- Explore our drink & beer menu beverages while sitting on the boardwalk, overlooking the oceanfront beautiful waters.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

3107 Atlantic Ave • $$$

Avg 4 (353 reviews)

Popular Items

18" Cheese Pizza$17.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3107 Atlantic Ave

Virginia Beach VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

LOVE SONG

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tempt Restaurant and Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nautilus Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Mannino's Italian Bistro - Atlantic Ave.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston