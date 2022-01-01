North Beach Bar & Pizza
Located inside the Hampton Inn Oceanfront North, we feature and BURN authentic Brooklyn-Style Pizza, Specialty pizza, Wings, Salads and a bit from the Sea.
- Explore our drink & beer menu beverages while sitting on the boardwalk, overlooking the oceanfront beautiful waters.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
3107 Atlantic Ave • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3107 Atlantic Ave
Virginia Beach VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
LOVE SONG
Come in and enjoy!
Tempt Restaurant and Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Nautilus Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Mannino's Italian Bistro - Atlantic Ave.
Come in and enjoy!