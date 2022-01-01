North Beach Cantina
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
1548 Stockton
San Francisco, CA 94133
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1548 Stockton, San Francisco CA 94133
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Hilda and Jesse
Hilda and Jesse is a breakfast and all-day eatery located in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco. From co-founders/chefs Kristina Liedags Compton and Rachel Sillcocks, the concept was born out of their popular Brunch for Dinner pop-ups. Breakfast has always been their favorite meal of the day, and the two are excited to explore and share their ideas through Hilda and Jesse.
Hi-Way Burger - North Beach
It's Hi-Time For A Hamburger!
North Beach Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
15 Romolo
Come in and enjoy!