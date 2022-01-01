Cake in North Beach
Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar
4114 7th street, North Beach
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$22.00
5 oz crab cake served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato or try it in a lettuce wrap!
House Aioli on the side
served with fries
|Crab Cake Platter
|$24.99
a local favorite and house special recipe! choose one or two 5 oz. crab cakes served with our house aioli and your choice of two sides
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Gluten Free - chocolate cake with a raspberry drizzle