Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in North Beach

Go
North Beach restaurants
Toast

North Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar

4114 7th street, North Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Capt. Hook Chicken Sandwich$14.00
fried chicken breast tossed in our signature hook & vine sauce served with tomato and lettuce on toasted brioche bun; served with fries and side of ranch
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
blackened chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and spicy mayo on a toasted bun or lettuce wrap; served with fries
More about Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar
Chesapeake Market & Deli image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chesapeake Market & Deli

7150 Lake Shore Dr., North Beach

Avg 4.2 (174 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.99
More about Chesapeake Market & Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in North Beach

Key Lime Pies

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Pasta

Salmon

Cake

Fried Pickles

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

Map

More near North Beach to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Bowie

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Waldorf

No reviews yet

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Brandywine

No reviews yet

Saint Michaels

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Prince Frederick

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Lusby

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (642 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (552 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston