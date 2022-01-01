Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in North Beach

North Beach restaurants
Toast

North Beach restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar - North Beach

4114 7th street, North Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie & Milk Cake$9.50
If you love cookies and milk (who doesn't?) you're going to love this unique spin: cookies and milk as a cake. The two cake layers are loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers and are separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse. And of course we topped it with more mousse chocolatey drizzle and even more chocolate chips.
Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar - North Beach
Vaughan Cheese image

 

Vaughan Cheese

4116 7th st #784, North Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie$7.00
slices with salt
Vaughan Cheese

