Chocolate chip cookies in North Beach
North Beach restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar - North Beach
Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar - North Beach
4114 7th street, North Beach
|Chocolate Chip Cookie & Milk Cake
|$9.50
If you love cookies and milk (who doesn't?) you're going to love this unique spin: cookies and milk as a cake. The two cake layers are loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers and are separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse. And of course we topped it with more mousse chocolatey drizzle and even more chocolate chips.