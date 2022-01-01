Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in North Beach

North Beach restaurants
Toast

North Beach restaurants that serve crab cakes

Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar

4114 7th street, North Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$22.00
5 oz crab cake served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato or try it in a lettuce wrap!
House Aioli on the side
served with fries
Crab Cake Platter$24.99
a local favorite and house special recipe! choose one or two 5 oz. crab cakes served with our house aioli and your choice of two sides
More about Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chesapeake Market & Deli

7150 Lake Shore Dr., North Beach

Avg 4.2 (174 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Crab Cakes$16.99
Smaller version of our housemade crab cakes. Served with your choice of housemade remoulade, cocktail or tartar sauce.
Crab Cake Sammy$21.99
Housemade lump crab cake, mixed greens, tomato and on a kaiser.
Maryland Style Crab Cakes$35.99
Broiled, lump crab with our special seasonings, with coleslaw and Bay fries. Served with your choice of cocktail or tarter sauce.
More about Chesapeake Market & Deli

