Crab cakes in North Beach

Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar
4114 7th street, North Beach
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$22.00
5 oz crab cake served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato or try it in a lettuce wrap!
House Aioli on the side
served with fries
|Crab Cake Platter
|$24.99
a local favorite and house special recipe! choose one or two 5 oz. crab cakes served with our house aioli and your choice of two sides
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chesapeake Market & Deli
7150 Lake Shore Dr., North Beach
|Mini Crab Cakes
|$16.99
Smaller version of our housemade crab cakes. Served with your choice of housemade remoulade, cocktail or tartar sauce.
|Crab Cake Sammy
|$21.99
Housemade lump crab cake, mixed greens, tomato and on a kaiser.
|Maryland Style Crab Cakes
|$35.99
Broiled, lump crab with our special seasonings, with coleslaw and Bay fries. Served with your choice of cocktail or tarter sauce.