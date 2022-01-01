Tacos in North Beach
North Beach restaurants that serve tacos
Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar
4114 7th street, North Beach
|Taco
two soft flour tortillas with your choice of fish, chicken, or shrimp- topped with pineapple pico, tangy slaw and cilantro lime sour cream drizzle
Pork - is topped with slaw, jalapenos, and BBQ sauce
served with fries
|Vegan Portabello Tacos
|$12.00
portabello mushrooms, red pepper, and onion in a chipotle marinade; served on a tortilla with refried black beans; garnished with avocado and cilantro; served with hand cut fries
** gluten free friendly by substituting a lettuce wrap **
|Breakfast Taco
|$10.00
two flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, cheddar cheese, pico
Vaughan Cheese
4116 7th st #784, North Beach
|Smoked Pork Tacos
|$7.00
2 pork but tacos on corn tortilla with onion, cilantro, jalapeno, and lime