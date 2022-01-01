Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in North Beach

North Beach restaurants
North Beach restaurants that serve tacos

Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar

4114 7th street, North Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco
two soft flour tortillas with your choice of fish, chicken, or shrimp- topped with pineapple pico, tangy slaw and cilantro lime sour cream drizzle
Pork - is topped with slaw, jalapenos, and BBQ sauce
served with fries
Vegan Portabello Tacos$12.00
portabello mushrooms, red pepper, and onion in a chipotle marinade; served on a tortilla with refried black beans; garnished with avocado and cilantro; served with hand cut fries
** gluten free friendly by substituting a lettuce wrap **
Breakfast Taco$10.00
two flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, cheddar cheese, pico
More about Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar
Vaughan Cheese image

 

Vaughan Cheese

4116 7th st #784, North Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Pork Tacos$7.00
2 pork but tacos on corn tortilla with onion, cilantro, jalapeno, and lime
More about Vaughan Cheese
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chesapeake Market & Deli

7150 Lake Shore Dr., North Beach

Avg 4.2 (174 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos$19.99
Seasoned and grilled mahi mahi with tomatoes, orange-lime citrus slaw and housemade remoulade with rice pilaf.
More about Chesapeake Market & Deli

