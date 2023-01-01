North Bend restaurants you'll love
Must-try North Bend restaurants
More about Trapper's Sushi - North Bend
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi - North Bend
320 SW Mt. SI Blvd. #106, North Bend
|Popular items
|*Mountain Roll
|$17.50
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, Albacore topped with spicy crab, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
|*Amazing Roll
|$15.50
Tempura shrimp & spicy sauce covered with tuna, avocado & teriyaki.
|*Puyallup Roll
|$15.50
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese fried in tempura topped with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.