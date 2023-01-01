Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in North Bend

Go
North Bend restaurants
Toast

North Bend restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi - North Bend

320 SW Mt. SI Blvd. #106, North Bend

Avg 4.3 (963 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Salmon & Shrimp Combo$19.50
Grilled fresh salmon fillet and tempura shrimp served with special recipe teriyaki sauce and sweet dipping sauce
*Teriyaki Salmon$20.95
Grilled fresh salmon fillet served with
Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.
GF - Teriyaki Salmon$21.95
Grilled salmon with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi - North Bend
Consumer pic

 

North Bend Bar and Grill

145 E North Bend Way, North Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Salmon Sandwich$21.00
blackened salmon fillet, tartar sauce, arugula, onion & tomato on a toasted bun
Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad$21.00
blackened salmon, chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing
Salmon Quinoa Salad$21.00
seared salmon, quinoa with almonds, pecans & seasonal veggies over organic mixed greens, tossed in white balsamic & topped with green goddess dressing
More about North Bend Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in North Bend

Chicken Fried Steaks

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near North Bend to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (439 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (482 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston