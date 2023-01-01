Salmon in North Bend
More about Trapper's Sushi - North Bend
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi - North Bend
320 SW Mt. SI Blvd. #106, North Bend
|*Salmon & Shrimp Combo
|$19.50
Grilled fresh salmon fillet and tempura shrimp served with special recipe teriyaki sauce and sweet dipping sauce
|*Teriyaki Salmon
|$20.95
Grilled fresh salmon fillet served with
Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.
|GF - Teriyaki Salmon
|$21.95
Grilled salmon with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
More about North Bend Bar and Grill
North Bend Bar and Grill
145 E North Bend Way, North Bend
|Blackened Salmon Sandwich
|$21.00
blackened salmon fillet, tartar sauce, arugula, onion & tomato on a toasted bun
|Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad
|$21.00
blackened salmon, chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing
|Salmon Quinoa Salad
|$21.00
seared salmon, quinoa with almonds, pecans & seasonal veggies over organic mixed greens, tossed in white balsamic & topped with green goddess dressing