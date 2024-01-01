Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
North Bergen
/
North Bergen
/
Flan
North Bergen restaurants that serve flan
Goutex BBQ - 4305 Bergen Tpke
4305 Bergen Tpke, North Bergen
No reviews yet
FLAN
$5.00
A BAKED CUSTARD DESSERT WITH CARAMEL ON TOP .
More about Goutex BBQ - 4305 Bergen Tpke
SANDWICHES
Cortaditos - North Bergen
7700 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen
Avg 4.4
(424 reviews)
Flan
$22.00
Serves 10
More about Cortaditos - North Bergen
