North Billerica restaurants you'll love

Must-try North Billerica restaurants

Swanson Meadows Event Venue & Restaurant image

 

Swanson Meadows Event Venue & Restaurant

216 1/2 Rangeway Rd, Billerica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Tots$12.00
with cheese, bacon, sour cream, chives
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
served with a side of marinara sauce
Build-a-Burger$15.00
our house made burger on a delicious brioche bun with your choice of toppings and one side.
More about Swanson Meadows Event Venue & Restaurant
Sal's Pizza image

 

Sal's Pizza

328 Boston Road, Billerica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Caesar wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing
19” Sal’s Special$18.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
14" Colossal Classic Italian Sandwich$13.99
Boar's Head Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Oil and Spice Dressing
More about Sal's Pizza
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

25 Esquire Road, North Billerica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel$1.00
Choice of bagel
Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla
Chicken Tenders with Fries$7.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
More about Epicurean Feast
Meat Again Inc image

 

Meat Again Inc

306 Boston Road, North Billerica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Homemade Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Meat Again Inc
Sal's Express image

 

Sal's Express

328 BOSTON RD., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak & Cheese$14.99
More about Sal's Express

