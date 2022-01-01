North Billerica restaurants you'll love
Swanson Meadows Event Venue & Restaurant
216 1/2 Rangeway Rd, Billerica
|Popular items
|Loaded Tots
|$12.00
with cheese, bacon, sour cream, chives
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
served with a side of marinara sauce
|Build-a-Burger
|$15.00
our house made burger on a delicious brioche bun with your choice of toppings and one side.
Sal's Pizza
328 Boston Road, Billerica
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar wrap
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing
|19” Sal’s Special
|$18.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
|14" Colossal Classic Italian Sandwich
|$13.99
Boar's Head Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Oil and Spice Dressing
Epicurean Feast
25 Esquire Road, North Billerica
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$1.00
Choice of bagel
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.00
Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla
|Chicken Tenders with Fries
|$7.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
Meat Again Inc
306 Boston Road, North Billerica
|Popular items
|Homemade Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Sal's Express
328 BOSTON RD., Boston
|Popular items
|Steak & Cheese
|$14.99